Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will post $187.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $187.60 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

GWRE stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

