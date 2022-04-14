Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.