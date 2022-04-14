Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.17). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

