Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBSI traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,595,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

