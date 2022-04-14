Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

