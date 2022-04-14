Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $991.20 million. Ventas reported sales of $910.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.
NYSE:VTR opened at $61.21 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 437.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.
In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
