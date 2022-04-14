Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will report $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

