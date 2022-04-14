Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.39). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

