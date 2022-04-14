Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.13 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $371.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

