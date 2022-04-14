Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) to announce sales of $687.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,729,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

