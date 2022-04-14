Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will announce $165.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.89 million and the lowest is $164.64 million. Groupon reported sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $821.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.41 million to $861.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $920.11 million, with estimates ranging from $840.67 million to $962.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 568,464 shares of company stock worth $11,323,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

