Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.57 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post $98.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $107.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $393.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $424.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $399.49 million, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $429.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALL. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

