Zacks: Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

HSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Histogen stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

