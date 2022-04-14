Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to post $13.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $58.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

