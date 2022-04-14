Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 billion and the lowest is $12.27 billion. NIKE reported sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NKE stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,099,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

