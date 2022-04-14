Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce $23.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.61 million to $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

