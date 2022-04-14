Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

