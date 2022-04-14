Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post $931.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.79 million. Middleby reported sales of $758.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

