Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Sell

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,761 shares of company stock worth $662,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 354,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 67,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

