Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Sell

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

