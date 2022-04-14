Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Sell

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
