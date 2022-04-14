Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Sell

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $147.80 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

