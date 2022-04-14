Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

DOMO stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

