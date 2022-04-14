Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to Sell

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:EB opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.84. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $9,816,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

