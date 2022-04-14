Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Sell

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,753. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.