Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.71 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

