Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

JRSH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.64. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.