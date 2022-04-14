Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Strong Sell

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $449.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Grace Capital lifted its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

