Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

