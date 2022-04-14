Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Strong Sell

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.