Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Hold

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $424,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

