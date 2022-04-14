Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) to Sell

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

SOTK stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

