Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TGH opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.