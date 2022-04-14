Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Sell

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.