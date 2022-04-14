Zacks Investment Research Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

DCC stock remained flat at $$74.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. DCC has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

