Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Hold

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,247. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iris Energy (IREN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.