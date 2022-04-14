Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to “Hold”

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

APDN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

