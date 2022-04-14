Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to “Hold”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “
ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
About Arkema (Get Rating)
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.