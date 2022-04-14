Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “Buy”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BCH opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

