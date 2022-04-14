Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to “Hold”

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

