Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

