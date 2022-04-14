Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) to Buy

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,036,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 583,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 491,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,762 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.