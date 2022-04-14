Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to “Buy”

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE DEN opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

