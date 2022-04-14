Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to “Hold”

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Shares of DITHF remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

