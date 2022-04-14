Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) to Hold

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Colfax Corporation is a global supplier of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems and specialty valves. Its products serve a variety of applications in the commercial marine, oil and gas, power generation, global navy and general industrial markets and are sold worldwide primarily under the Allweiler, Fairmount, Houttuin, Imo, LSC, Portland Valve, Tushaco, Warren and Zenith brands. “
Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
