Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 390,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,285. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

