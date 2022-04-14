Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Buy

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 166,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

