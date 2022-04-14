Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to “Hold”

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 155,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

