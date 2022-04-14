Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Hold

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

LCID opened at 22.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 25.17 and its 200-day moving average is 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.