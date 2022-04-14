Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) to “Hold”

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRMD. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MRMD stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

